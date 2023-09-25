Waldencast plc (WALD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.26 in comparison to its previous close of 9.84, however, the company has experienced a 16.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-03-08 that NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:30am ET. The fourth quarter 2022 earnings press release will be issued prior to the start of the call.

Is It Worth Investing in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WALD is also noteworthy at -0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WALD is $11.50, The public float for WALD is 26.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume of WALD on September 25, 2023 was 145.96K shares.

WALD’s Market Performance

WALD stock saw an increase of 16.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.55% and a quarterly increase of -5.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.30% for Waldencast plc (WALD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.59% for WALD’s stock, with a 4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WALD Trading at 27.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WALD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.57%, as shares surge +17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WALD rose by +16.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Waldencast plc saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WALD

The total capital return value is set at -6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.89. Equity return is now at value -1.97, with -1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Waldencast plc (WALD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.51. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Waldencast plc (WALD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.