VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VICI stock has gone down by -5.26%, with a monthly decline of -2.87% and a quarterly plunge of -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for VICI Properties Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for VICI’s stock, with a -7.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VICI is $37.38, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for VICI on September 25, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) has plunged by -1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 30.10, but the company has seen a -5.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that VICI’s top and bottom line growth have been excellent over the past five years, well exceeding the sector median, with the management recently raising the FY2023 profit guidance. Shareholders have also benefitted from the REIT’s high growth cadence, thanks to the raised quarterly dividends by +6.4% despite the sustained share dilution. While part of VICI’s rental escalator is tied to the CPI, the Fed only expects to reach the 2% inflation target rate by 2025, suggesting VICI’s excellent intermediate-term prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $36 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.92. In addition, VICI Properties Inc saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 5.39 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc (VICI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.