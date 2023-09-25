Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO)’s stock price has dropped by -11.83 in relation to previous closing price of 2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Klausner – ICR Westwicke, IR Joe Army – President and CEO John Landry – SVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jon Young – Canaccord Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE: VAPO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VAPO is at -1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VAPO is $2.00, which is -$0.46 below the current market price. The public float for VAPO is 4.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for VAPO on September 25, 2023 was 39.06K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) has seen a -27.43% decrease in the past week, with a -26.57% drop in the past month, and a -27.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.17% for VAPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.39% for VAPO’s stock, with a -63.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at -22.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares sank -22.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO fell by -27.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Vapotherm Inc saw -88.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Army Joseph, who purchase 78,013 shares at the price of $3.53 back on Sep 08. After this action, Army Joseph now owns 392,096 shares of Vapotherm Inc, valued at $275,235 using the latest closing price.

Army Joseph, the President and CEO of Vapotherm Inc, purchase 21,987 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Army Joseph is holding 314,083 shares at $72,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50. Equity return is now at value -686.69, with -71.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.