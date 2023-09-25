Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) has plunged by -1.99 when compared to previous closing price of 27.09, but the company has seen a -10.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-24 that Technology stocks have made a strong comeback in 2023. For year-to-date, the Standards and Practices (S&P) 500 Information Technology index has surged by 33%.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) by analysts is $23.80, which is -$4.55 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 71.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 36.75% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of UPST was 9.65M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stock saw a decrease of -10.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.05% for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.30% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $49 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at -36.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.43. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 100.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $29.50 back on Sep 18. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 396,764 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $29,500 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 397,764 shares at $31,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -38.55, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.