Understanding the 5.92% Volatility Levels of Super Micro Computer Inc’s (SMCI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has gone down by -1.98% for the week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month and a 10.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.92% for SMCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for SMCI stock, with a simple moving average of 41.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) is above average at 20.93x. The 36-month beta value for SMCI is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMCI is $364.00, which is $129.14 above than the current price. The public float for SMCI is 45.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.64% of that float. The average trading volume of SMCI on September 25, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

SMCI) stock’s latest price update

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 235.75. However, the company has seen a -1.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-22 that Charles Liang, Super Micro founder and CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the AI hype cycle, growth opportunities in the future, product offerings and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $327 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMCI Trading at -15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMCI fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.13. In addition, Super Micro Computer Inc saw 191.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMCI starting from KAO GEORGE, who sale 2,968 shares at the price of $280.79 back on Aug 31. After this action, KAO GEORGE now owns 7,590 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc, valued at $833,395 using the latest closing price.

TUAN SHERMAN, the Director of Super Micro Computer Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $272.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TUAN SHERMAN is holding 27,613 shares at $272,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Micro Computer Inc stands at +8.98. Equity return is now at value 37.67, with 18.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.