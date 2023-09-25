Understanding the 4.20% Volatility Levels of QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has gone down by -7.22% for the week, with a -5.99% drop in the past month and a -5.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.20% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QS is also noteworthy at 5.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QS is $8.14, which is $11.86 above than the current price. The public float for QS is 314.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.29% of that float. The average trading volume of QS on September 25, 2023 was 8.86M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 6.49. However, the company has seen a -7.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS ) recently gained a high price target from a notable analyst firm. However, I don’t recommend chasing QS stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Hettrich Kevin, who sale 34,607 shares at the price of $7.06 back on Sep 12. After this action, Hettrich Kevin now owns 604,204 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $244,422 using the latest closing price.

Straubel Jeffrey B, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 69,309 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Straubel Jeffrey B is holding 292,644 shares at $485,191 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -33.67, with -30.15 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In summary, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.