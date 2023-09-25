Understanding the 1.30% Volatility Levels of TJX Companies Inc.’s (TJX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has gone down by -3.55% for the week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month and a 8.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for TJX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for TJX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is above average at 26.15x. The 36-month beta value for TJX is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TJX is $99.83, which is $8.93 above than the current price. The public float for TJX is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of TJX on September 25, 2023 was 4.75M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 89.17. However, the company has seen a -3.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-09-21 that Retail stocks to watch right now.

TJX Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.36. In addition, TJX Companies Inc. saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 64,817 shares at the price of $91.13 back on Aug 29. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 135,050 shares of TJX Companies Inc., valued at $5,906,838 using the latest closing price.

Canestrari Kenneth, the SEVP – Group President of TJX Companies Inc., sale 4,197 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Canestrari Kenneth is holding 115,223 shares at $377,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for TJX Companies Inc. stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 25.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.62. Equity return is now at value 66.32, with 14.21 for asset returns.

Based on TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.69. Total debt to assets is 44.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.