TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has increased by 305.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 358.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares took off after it announced positive results from a study of its lead drug candidate TTX-MC138 in mice models bearing human glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumors. Shares of the Boston-based RNA oncology company added 30.8.1% to US$2.71 in early trade on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNAZ is -0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNAZ is $12.00, which is $9.31 above the current price. The public float for RNAZ is 1.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on September 25, 2023 was 546.85K shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ stock saw an increase of 358.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 55.49% and a quarterly increase of 1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.41% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 146.01% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -57.41% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at 63.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.24%, as shares surge +82.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +418.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1620. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc saw -80.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.65 back on Jun 21. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 82,262 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,818 using the latest closing price.

Dudley Robert Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc, purchase 6,607 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Dudley Robert Michael is holding 70,262 shares at $16,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The total capital return value is set at -157.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.57. Equity return is now at value -255.94, with -185.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.