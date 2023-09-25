Trading Update: Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock Endures 13.27% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has seen a -25.96% decrease in the past week, with a -47.48% drop in the past month, and a -15.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for RBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.82% for RBT’s stock, with a -64.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RBT is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RBT is $2.47, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 152.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for RBT on September 25, 2023 was 5.15M shares.

RBT stock's latest price update

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) has decreased by -9.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -51.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.88%, as shares sank -47.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -25.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4690. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc saw -82.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 687,000 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 06. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 1,368,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc, valued at $355,660 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc, purchase 240,154 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 351,265 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.93. Equity return is now at value -189.87, with -17.56 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.