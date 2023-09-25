Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 18.55, however, the company has experienced a -7.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that SentinelOne continues to report robust growth in a wide-open cybersecurity market. Toast’s restaurant software is gaining share as dining out grows in popularity.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TOST is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Toast Inc (TOST) is $25.65, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 309.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% of that float. On September 25, 2023, TOST’s average trading volume was 7.37M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stock saw a decrease of -7.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Toast Inc (TOST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.21% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -11.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.84. In addition, Toast Inc saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Narang Aman, who sale 248,509 shares at the price of $20.41 back on Sep 18. After this action, Narang Aman now owns 1,143,549 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $5,072,069 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 58,000 shares at $20.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 209,382 shares at $1,172,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toast Inc (TOST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.