Tingo Group Inc (TIO) Stock Sees a-0.42 Decrease

In the past week, TIO stock has gone down by -10.38%, with a monthly gain of 30.60% and a quarterly plunge of -3.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.27% for Tingo Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for TIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) is 3.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tingo Group Inc (TIO) is $11.75, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 118.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.46% of that float. On September 25, 2023, TIO’s average trading volume was 6.57M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ: TIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) (“Tingo” or the “Company”), a profitable and fast growing fintech and agri-fintech company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday August 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to present its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and provide a business update. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.

TIO Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2050. In addition, Tingo Group Inc saw 45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc stands at -32.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.41. Equity return is now at value 41.48, with 27.13 for asset returns.

Based on Tingo Group Inc (TIO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.30. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tingo Group Inc (TIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.