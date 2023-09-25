The Volatility of Conoco Phillips’s (COP) Stock: A -3.57% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Conoco Phillips (COP) has gone down by -3.57% for the week, with a 2.89% rise in the past month and a 19.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for COP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for COP’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is 11.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COP is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conoco Phillips (COP) is $134.52, which is $13.59 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On September 25, 2023, COP’s average trading volume was 4.68M shares.

The stock of Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 119.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-21 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ConocoPhillips will host a conference call webcast on Thursday Nov. 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss Q3 2023 financial and operating results.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $120 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.14. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw 2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from Mulligan Sharmila, who sale 1,849 shares at the price of $125.19 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mulligan Sharmila now owns 0 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $231,476 using the latest closing price.

Lance Ryan Michael, the Chairman and CEO of Conoco Phillips, sale 569,400 shares at $122.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Lance Ryan Michael is holding 18,187 shares at $69,547,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 26.44, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conoco Phillips (COP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.