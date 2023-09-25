The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ESS Tech Inc’s (GWH) Stock

The stock of ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has gone up by 12.49% for the week, with a 9.27% rise in the past month and a 19.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.00% for GWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.71% for GWH’s stock, with a -6.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ESS Tech Inc (GWH) is $2.39, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for GWH is 52.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GWH on September 25, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

GWH) stock’s latest price update

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Erik Bylin – Head-Investor Relations Eric Dresselhuys – Chief Executive Officer Tony Rabb – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Boyes – TD Cowen Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer Corinne Blanchard – Deutsche Bank Davis Sunderland – Baird Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GWH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.75 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GWH Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWH rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4905. In addition, ESS Tech Inc saw -37.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWH starting from Teamey Kyle, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Mar 07. After this action, Teamey Kyle now owns 31,986 shares of ESS Tech Inc, valued at $4,012 using the latest closing price.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R, the Director of ESS Tech Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that NIGGLI MICHAEL R is holding 583,821 shares at $8,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11800.00 for the present operating margin

-197.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ESS Tech Inc stands at -8721.36. The total capital return value is set at -59.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.96. Equity return is now at value -71.44, with -59.03 for asset returns.

Based on ESS Tech Inc (GWH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.11. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ESS Tech Inc (GWH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.