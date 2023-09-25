The -13.88% Decline of Virco Manufacturing Corp.’s (VIRC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VIRC stock has gone up by 13.10%, with a monthly gain of 43.43% and a quarterly surge of 64.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Virco Manufacturing Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.02% for VIRC’s stock, with a 47.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is above average at 3.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) is $12.00, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for VIRC is 12.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VIRC on September 25, 2023 was 39.71K shares.

VIRC) stock’s latest price update

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC)’s stock price has soared by 11.52 in relation to previous closing price of 5.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that VIRC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 38.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +46.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC rose by +13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Virco Manufacturing Corp. saw 41.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from RICHARDSON BRADLEY C, who purchase 1,770 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Jul 20. After this action, RICHARDSON BRADLEY C now owns 28,000 shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp., valued at $7,505 using the latest closing price.

LEVRA CRAIG L, the Director of Virco Manufacturing Corp., purchase 700 shares at $4.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that LEVRA CRAIG L is holding 87,273 shares at $3,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.69 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Manufacturing Corp. stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.39. Equity return is now at value 38.64, with 14.08 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.07. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.