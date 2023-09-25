The -13.88% Decline of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s (HDB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HDB stock has gone down by -7.57%, with a monthly decline of -7.06% and a quarterly plunge of -14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.18% for HDB’s stock, with a -12.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 18.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) is $71.69, which is $13.42 above the current market price. The public float for HDB is 2.52B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HDB on September 25, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 58.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

HDB Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 17.16, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.