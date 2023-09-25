TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TGTX is at 2.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGTX is $28.94, which is $21.19 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 137.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.39% of that float. The average trading volume for TGTX on September 25, 2023 was 4.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TGTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) has dropped by -0.55 compared to previous close of 9.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 12:25 PM ET Fireside chat scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 12:25 PM ET

TGTX’s Market Performance

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has seen a -4.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.26% decline in the past month and a -60.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for TGTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for TGTX’s stock, with a -48.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGTX Trading at -29.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc saw -23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from WEISS MICHAEL S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Aug 11. After this action, WEISS MICHAEL S now owns 12,073,021 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,013,000 using the latest closing price.

Lonial Sagar, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc, sale 34,854 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Lonial Sagar is holding 93,878 shares at $814,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -207.28, with -74.35 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 54.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.