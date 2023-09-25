Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 19.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Among thousands of stocks, the article lists three companies that have defied expectations and emerged as industry titans. They are poised to shape the future of healthcare, entertainment, and consumer technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) is $29.77, which is $10.95 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 163.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.86% of that float. On September 25, 2023, TDOC’s average trading volume was 5.40M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has seen a -11.42% decrease for the week, with a -18.38% drop in the past month and a -20.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Teladoc Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.44% for TDOC’s stock, with a -25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -21.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -20.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 21,036 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $21,000 using the latest closing price.

Murthy Mala, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 3,221 shares at $22.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Murthy Mala is holding 46,907 shares at $73,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with -64.71 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.