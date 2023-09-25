TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) is $7.77, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for TAL is 485.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on September 25, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.84relation to previous closing price of 7.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that The journey hasn’t been without its hurdles, but amidst these dynamics, the quest for the best Chinese stocks leads to a surprising revelation. China, often viewed as the economic dynamo of the East, has been grappling with myriad challenges in the past couple of years.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month, and a 29.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for TAL stock, with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.12 for the present operating margin

+57.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group ADR stands at -13.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.32. Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -2.87 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group ADR (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.94. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.