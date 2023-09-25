Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has surged by 0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 85.36, but the company has seen a -4.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-23 that Microsoft’s focus on software has increased its profit margins. AT&T has one of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $113.41, which is $28.49 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on September 25, 2023 was 8.88M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has seen a -4.04% decrease for the week, with a -9.11% drop in the past month and a -15.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.88. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 20.16 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.