Splunk Inc (SPLK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SPLK is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 27 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPLK is $144.10, which is -$7.65 below than the current price. The public float for SPLK is 153.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SPLK on September 25, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

SPLK stock's latest price update

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK)'s stock price has plunge by 0.44% in relation to previous closing price of 144.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPLK’s Market Performance

SPLK’s stock has risen by 20.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.17% and a quarterly rise of 43.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Splunk Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.80% for SPLK stock, with a simple moving average of 47.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPLK stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for SPLK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPLK in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPLK Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPLK rose by +20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.73. In addition, Splunk Inc saw 68.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPLK starting from Steele Gary, who sale 9,600 shares at the price of $120.08 back on Sep 18. After this action, Steele Gary now owns 154,678 shares of Splunk Inc, valued at $1,152,768 using the latest closing price.

Steele Elisa, the Director of Splunk Inc, sale 2,812 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Steele Elisa is holding 11,108 shares at $337,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.33 for the present operating margin

+77.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Splunk Inc stands at -7.60. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value -495.04, with -0.42 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Splunk Inc (SPLK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.