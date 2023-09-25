Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has plunge by 0.16relation to previous closing price of 6.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Southwestern’s near-term free cash flow has been limited due to weak natural gas prices. The strip for 2024 and 2025 is now around $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. At those prices, Southwestern could generate $2.4 billion in free cash flow over that two year period.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SWN is $8.17, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 5.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SWN on September 25, 2023 was 19.47M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a -5.73% decrease in the past week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month, and a 10.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for SWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value 146.60, with 42.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.