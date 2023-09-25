Southern Company (SO) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a 2.69% gain in the past month, and a -1.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for SO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for SO’s stock, with a -0.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is above average at 24.59x. The 36-month beta value for SO is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SO is $73.25, which is $4.01 above than the current price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SO on September 25, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 69.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-24 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Chevron and Broadcom.

SO Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.82. In addition, Southern Company saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.83 back on Sep 11. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 121,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $339,150 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, the EVP and CIO of Southern Company, sale 1,490 shares at $67.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD is holding 72,756 shares at $99,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.36, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.