SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Stock Experiences -25.41% Monthly Change

In the past week, SOUN stock has gone down by -14.55%, with a monthly decline of -25.41% and a quarterly plunge of -50.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.97% for SOUN’s stock, with a -27.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SOUN is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOUN is $5.05, which is $3.23 above than the current price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SOUN on September 25, 2023 was 17.31M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.71 in comparison to its previous close of 1.91, however, the company has experienced a -14.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that Symbiotic aims to automate warehouses with AI-powered robots. SoundHound could benefit for the surging demand for voice recognition services.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -25.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2805. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MOHAJER KEYVAN, who sale 53,642 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Sep 15. After this action, MOHAJER KEYVAN now owns 1,396,737 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $111,039 using the latest closing price.

ZAGORSEK MICHAEL, the Chief Operating Officer of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 27,533 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that ZAGORSEK MICHAEL is holding 820,104 shares at $56,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.