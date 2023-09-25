Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a -17.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOPA is 9.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SOPA was 267.69K shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA’s stock has seen a -17.29% decrease for the week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month and a -29.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.44% for Society Pass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.05% for SOPA’s stock, with a -51.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -17.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4380. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw -59.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Equity return is now at value -118.81, with -92.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.