Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that A remarkable 30-year bull run for the Nasdaq 100 saw it gain nearly 4,000% by 2020. But, the party came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) by analysts is $5.02, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for SIRI is 623.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.64% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of SIRI was 20.90M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month, and a 5.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for SIRI’s stock, with a -11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at -14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -30.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stands at +13.47. The total capital return value is set at 32.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.