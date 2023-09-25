SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) is $2.70, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for SSU is 166.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSU on September 25, 2023 was 242.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SSU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) has decreased by -10.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-13 that I recommend a hold rating for SSU due to expected negative performance in the near term, which will likely limit stock price movements. Despite SSU’s successful transformation into an online sports retail specialist, macroeconomic headwinds in Europe and intense margin pressure from competitors have negatively impacted the company. I suggest investors stay on the sidelines until there is evidence of positive recovery, despite potential long-term upside if SSU meets targets.

SSU’s Market Performance

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) has seen a -24.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -82.23% decline in the past month and a -87.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.55% for SSU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.91% for SSU’s stock, with a -89.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SSU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SSU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSU Trading at -80.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.58%, as shares sank -75.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSU fell by -24.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7238. In addition, SIGNA Sports United N.V. saw -92.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SIGNA Sports United N.V. stands at -50.74. The total capital return value is set at -8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.65. Equity return is now at value -110.39, with -53.42 for asset returns.

Based on SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.