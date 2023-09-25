Should You Invest in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WSM is $143.76, which is -$10.22 below the current market price. The public float for WSM is 63.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.56% of that float. The average trading volume for WSM on September 25, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has increased by 8.98 compared to its previous closing price of 140.01. However, the company has seen a 5.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM’s stock has risen by 5.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.35% and a quarterly rise of 23.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Williams-Sonoma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $146 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 10.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.16. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Benson Marta, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $140.68 back on Aug 28. After this action, Benson Marta now owns 54,238 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,406,772 using the latest closing price.

Smith Karalyn, the EVP CHIEF TALENT OFFICER of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 1,533 shares at $131.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Smith Karalyn is holding 9,185 shares at $201,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 66.55, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.