Should You Invest in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Now?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DIS is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DIS is $106.58, which is $53.82 above the current market price. The public float for DIS is 1.83B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for DIS on September 25, 2023 was 16.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DIS) stock’s latest price update

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 82.73. However, the company has experienced a -5.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-24 that LOS ANGELES — Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.

DIS’s Market Performance

Walt Disney Co (DIS) has experienced a -5.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month, and a -7.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for DIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for DIS’s stock, with a -13.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DIS Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIS fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.95. In addition, Walt Disney Co saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DIS starting from Coleman Sonia L, who sale 959 shares at the price of $89.05 back on Aug 01. After this action, Coleman Sonia L now owns 961 shares of Walt Disney Co, valued at $85,399 using the latest closing price.

WOODFORD BRENT, the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of Walt Disney Co, sale 1,145 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that WOODFORD BRENT is holding 29,138 shares at $113,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+28.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walt Disney Co stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Walt Disney Co (DIS), the company’s capital structure generated 55.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.49. Total debt to assets is 25.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walt Disney Co (DIS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.