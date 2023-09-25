Should You Invest in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PSLV is at 0.59.

The public float for PSLV is 496.66M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for PSLV on September 25, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating â€“ and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)â€™s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 7.95. However, the company has seen a 2.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-08-22 that A combination of economic policy and geopolitical factors have been weighing down on silver thus far this year. However, a rebound could be brewing for the precious metal before year’s end.

PSLVâ€™s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has risen by 2.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.37% and a quarterly rise of 4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.