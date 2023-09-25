Should You Invest in Rumble Inc (RUM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RUM is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RUM is $10.00, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 78.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.46% of that float. The average trading volume for RUM on September 25, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has decreased by -7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 5.23. However, the company has seen a -28.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that The lockup period preventing insiders from selling Rumble shares expired last weekend. The expiration may have spurred heavy insider selling.

RUM’s Market Performance

RUM’s stock has fallen by -28.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.06% and a quarterly drop of -47.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.29% for Rumble Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.11% for RUM stock, with a simple moving average of -43.52% for the last 200 days.

RUM Trading at -36.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -28.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Rumble Inc saw -18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

-15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rumble Inc stands at -28.96. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value -20.88, with -18.44 for asset returns.

Based on Rumble Inc (RUM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rumble Inc (RUM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.