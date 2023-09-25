Should You Invest in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SMR is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMR is $12.38, which is $7.23 above the current market price. The public float for SMR is 44.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SMR on September 25, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SMR) stock’s latest price update

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.72 in relation to its previous close of 5.24. However, the company has experienced a -6.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-07 that Japan’s Chubu Electric Power said on Thursday it will buy a stake in U.S. NuScale Power from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) as it bets on small modular nuclear reactors to help combat climate change.

SMR’s Market Performance

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has experienced a -6.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.51% drop in the past month, and a -23.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for SMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.63% for SMR’s stock, with a -39.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMR Trading at -22.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Fujino Shinji, who sale 5,249 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Aug 24. After this action, Fujino Shinji now owns 0 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $31,363 using the latest closing price.

BOECKMANN ALAN L, the Director of NuScale Power Corporation, purchase 7,000 shares at $7.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BOECKMANN ALAN L is holding 35,627 shares at $49,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value -50.73, with -12.22 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.