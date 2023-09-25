Should You Invest in HP Inc (HPQ) Now?

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HPQ is $29.75, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 984.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for HPQ on September 25, 2023 was 6.78M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) has decreased by -0.11 when compared to last closing price of 26.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that This Buffett holdings-list from Kiplinger first appeared 8/21/23 on line. Kiplinger, YCharts and Dogs of The Dow all track this Buffett/Berkshire batch. Here is your update from 9/20/23 YCharts data. 32 of 48 current Berkshire-Hathaway-owned-stocks pay dividends. As of 9/20/23 the top-ten ranged 2.87%-4.87% by annual-yield and 45 of 48 ranged -1.55% to 60.2% per broker-estimated target-price-upsides. Analyst-augured top-ten net-gains from Buffett’s September dividend dogs ranged 21.35%-55.8% from UPS, KO, ALLY, BAC, KHC, LPX, DHI, C, PARA, and top pick GM per YCharts data.

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ’s stock has fallen by -2.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.06% and a quarterly drop of -9.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for HP Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HPQ Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.97. In addition, HP Inc saw -0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who sale 1,333,730 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Sep 22. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 110,662,174 shares of HP Inc, valued at $35,749,699 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of HP Inc, sale 1,786,035 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 111,995,904 shares at $48,073,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.00 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 52.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc (HPQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.