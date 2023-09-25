Should You Invest in Enbridge Inc (ENB) Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENB is $41.04, which is $7.47 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on September 25, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 34.30. However, the company has seen a -1.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that Management must do a better job of allocating capital.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.23% and a quarterly drop of -4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Enbridge Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.58. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 6.61, with 2.34 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.