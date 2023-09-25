Should You Invest in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SPRY is at 0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPRY is $4.00, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for SPRY is 51.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SPRY on September 25, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY)’s stock price has increased by 7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 3.67. However, the company has seen a -45.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Both ARS Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics are developing non-injectable epinephrine products for anaphylaxis, with potential to capture significant market share from current standard (auto-injectors). At current prices I expect that upside of either stock if successful will significantly outweight downside risk for the other stock, while upside potential from both stocks is not unlikely. Risks include regulatory delays (unlikely for SPRY but possible for AQST), several competing nasal epinephrine devices under clinical development (a major risk to SPRY) and precarious financial situation of AQST.

SPRY’s Market Performance

SPRY’s stock has fallen by -45.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -43.35% and a quarterly drop of -36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.66% for SPRY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.69% for the last 200 days.

SPRY Trading at -42.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.26%, as shares sank -42.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY fell by -45.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -53.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Shawver Laura, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Shawver Laura now owns 210,346 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $770,520 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,750,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 5,856,774 shares at $23,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2698.78 for the present operating margin

+75.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2635.41. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.72. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.18. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 79.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.