SentinelOne Inc’s (S) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, S stock has gone down by -5.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly surge of 2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for SentinelOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.00% for S’s stock, with a 0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SentinelOne Inc (S) by analysts is $18.86, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for S is 228.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.52% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of S was 7.50M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) has dropped by -0.69 compared to previous close of 15.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that SentinelOne continues to report robust growth in a wide-open cybersecurity market. Toast’s restaurant software is gaining share as dining out grows in popularity.

S Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.80. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw 8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Bernhardt David J., who sale 1,538 shares at the price of $16.40 back on Sep 19. After this action, Bernhardt David J. now owns 415,045 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $25,223 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc, sale 1,538 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 415,045 shares at $25,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -23.37, with -17.39 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.