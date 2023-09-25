Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 4.96, however, the company has experienced a -5.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s underperformance continues, with the stock falling 14.81% compared to a 7.35% increase in the S&P 500. Despite generating record revenue and cash flow, the company is failing to create per-share value for its shareholders. Sandstorm’s substantial debt and uncertainty with key assets may lead to further dilution of shareholders and continued underperformance.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) is above average at 26.79x. The 36-month beta value for SAND is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAND is $7.84, which is $3.12 above than the current price. The public float for SAND is 244.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SAND on September 25, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SAND’s Market Performance

SAND stock saw a decrease of -5.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for SAND’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAND Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd saw -7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.09 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sandstorm Gold Ltd stands at +52.69. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 4.65, with 3.63 for asset returns.

Based on Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), the company’s capital structure generated 35.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 25.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.