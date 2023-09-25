Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for SHOT is at 0.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHOT is $2.76, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for SHOT is 14.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.40% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOT on September 25, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

SHOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) has jumped by 7.80 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-21 that Blood alcohol detox functional beverage, Safety Shot, is the first patented drink that promises to reduce blood alcohol levels in less than an hour.

SHOT’s Market Performance

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has seen a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 26.67% gain in the past month and a 450.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.03% for SHOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.02% for SHOT’s stock, with a 164.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOT Trading at 62.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares surge +32.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2745. In addition, Safety Shot Inc saw 135.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOT starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Safety Shot Inc, valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Safety Shot Inc, purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safety Shot Inc stands at -245.66. The total capital return value is set at -96.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.72. Equity return is now at value -153.13, with -98.41 for asset returns.

Based on Safety Shot Inc (SHOT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 31.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.