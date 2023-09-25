Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is -2.86.

The public float for SGBX is 10.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on September 25, 2023 was 172.41K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)’s stock price has dropped by -22.10 in relation to previous closing price of 1.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Safe & Green Holdings is targeting hot markets with high demand due to a shortage of commercial and residential housing stocks. SGBX’s proprietary modular construction process saves time and costs, making it more profitable for real estate development projects. The proposed sale of a key land investment could generate significant returns and provide capital for future projects.

SGBX’s Market Performance

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has experienced a -7.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.16% rise in the past month, and a 65.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.09% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for SGBX’s stock, with a 24.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGBX Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.45%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4193. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -50.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.