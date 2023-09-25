RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX): A Technical Analysis

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) is $19.77, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for RLX is 928.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on September 25, 2023 was 6.97M shares.

The stock of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) has increased by 6.60 when compared to last closing price of 1.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sam Tsang – Head of Capital Markets Kate Wang – CEO Chao Lu – CFO Conference Call Participants Charlie Chen – China Renaissance Lydia Ling – Citi Peihang Lyu – CICC Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for RLX Technologies Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has seen a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.64% gain in the past month and a -12.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for RLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for RLX’s stock, with a -27.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.60 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RLX Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4960. In addition, RLX Technology Inc ADR saw -33.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc ADR stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.