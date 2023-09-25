Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) has decreased by -25.03 when compared to last closing price of 0.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -37.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-09-22 that Reports about the drug store chain’s potential bankruptcy filing began circulating late last month, though the company has yet to confirm the move.

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RAD is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RAD is $1.00, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for RAD is 55.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.19% of that float. The average trading volume for RAD on September 25, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD’s stock has seen a -37.01% decrease for the week, with a -69.28% drop in the past month and a -75.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.98% for Rite Aid Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.59% for RAD’s stock, with a -81.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -68.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -34.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6853. In addition, Rite Aid Corp. saw -86.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corp. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value -2628.85, with -11.68 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.