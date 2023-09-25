Real-Time Update: Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Roadzen Inc (RDZN) has seen a -44.23% decrease in the past week, with a -46.90% drop in the past month, and a -46.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.77% for RDZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.41% for RDZN’s stock, with a -45.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) Right Now?

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RDZN is 0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RDZN is 2.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDZN on September 25, 2023 was 341.87K shares.

RDZN) stock’s latest price update

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -44.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDZN Trading at -47.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.60%, as shares sank -44.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDZN fell by -44.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Roadzen Inc saw -44.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDZN

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.68, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Roadzen Inc (RDZN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roadzen Inc (RDZN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.