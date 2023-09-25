ProKidney Corp (PROK) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ProKidney Corp (PROK) has gone down by -24.65% for the week, with a -50.36% drop in the past month and a -51.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.43% for PROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.93% for PROK’s stock, with a -53.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PROK is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PROK is $14.80, which is $9.97 above the current market price. The public float for PROK is 16.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 37.00% of that float. The average trading volume for PROK on September 25, 2023 was 431.91K shares.

PROK) stock’s latest price update

ProKidney Corp (NASDAQ: PROK)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.03 in comparison to its previous close of 4.35, however, the company has experienced a -24.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on preserving kidney function in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that Dr. Tim Bertram, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY from September 11 – 14, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PROK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PROK in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PROK Trading at -51.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -45.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROK fell by -24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, ProKidney Corp saw -29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROK starting from Palihapitiya Chamath, who sale 1,700,000 shares at the price of $5.47 back on Sep 19. After this action, Palihapitiya Chamath now owns 2,073,000 shares of ProKidney Corp, valued at $9,299,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROK

Equity return is now at value -7.28, with -10.12 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProKidney Corp (PROK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.