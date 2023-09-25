Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE) is above average at 16.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) is $2.83, which is -$0.66 below the current market price. The public float for PFIE is 32.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFIE on September 25, 2023 was 640.04K shares.

PFIE) stock’s latest price update

Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PFIE)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.02 in comparison to its previous close of 2.62, however, the company has experienced a -6.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that CVR Energy (CVI), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) and Profire Energy (PFIE) trade at valuation levels that energy investors might find highly enticing.

PFIE’s Market Performance

PFIE’s stock has fallen by -6.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.24% and a quarterly rise of 131.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for Profire Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for PFIE’s stock, with a 102.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIE Trading at 38.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.70%, as shares surge +26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIE fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Profire Energy Inc saw 166.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profire Energy Inc stands at +8.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.69. Equity return is now at value 17.51, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Profire Energy Inc (PFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.26. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.