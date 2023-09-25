Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a 2.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for PG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Right Now?

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PG is $168.42, which is $16.48 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for PG on September 25, 2023 was 5.68M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.37 in relation to previous closing price of 152.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-23 that Coca-Cola’s dividend yield is more than double the S&P 500 average. Apple’s services segment is becoming a larger part of its revenue.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.41. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw 0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Jejurikar Shailesh, who sale 11,522 shares at the price of $154.13 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jejurikar Shailesh now owns 10,135 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $1,775,926 using the latest closing price.

Coombe Gary A, the CEO – Grooming of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 10,094 shares at $154.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Coombe Gary A is holding 36,896 shares at $1,554,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 31.39, with 12.31 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.