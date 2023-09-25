Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) has decreased by -34.19 when compared to last closing price of 2.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Prudent investors are now forced to reassess their portfolios and risk profiles. Indeed, for those invested in penny stocks, the promise of substantial returns is great.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBTS is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBTS is $1680.00, which is $5.61 above the current price. The public float for PBTS is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on September 25, 2023 was 440.20K shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stock saw a decrease of -16.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -87.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.24% for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.70% for PBTS’s stock, with a -91.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -31.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.09%, as shares sank -27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7957. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd saw -94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.73 for the present operating margin

+35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd stands at -205.15. The total capital return value is set at -19.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.12. Equity return is now at value -23.13, with -17.53 for asset returns.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.36. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (PBTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.