Pinterest Inc (PINS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc (PINS) by analysts is $32.57, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 572.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 10.83M shares.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.02relation to previous closing price of 26.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-09-22 that Pinterest, a place for inspiration, is finally considered a shoppable destination, according to users of the platform. During the company’s first investor day on Tuesday (Sept 19), the social platform reported that over half of its users view it as a prime shopping hub.

PINS’s Market Performance

Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a 3.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.09% decline in the past month and a 1.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for PINS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.30% for PINS’s stock, with a 3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $27.90 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 52,920 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $53,959 using the latest closing price.

Deputy Christine, the Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc, sale 45,153 shares at $26.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Deputy Christine is holding 349,836 shares at $1,195,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.99, with -8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.