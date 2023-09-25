Philip Morris International Inc (PM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has dropped by -1.03 compared to previous close of 95.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-23 that Rising long-term rates have hammered some sectors and have many investors worried about how companies will finance themselves in the future. The rise in rates is primarily due to rising term premiums created by the bond market losing confidence in the Fed, achieving 2% long-term inflation. Small companies are at far higher risk of having to refinance at much higher rates. Large dividend blue chips are the safe choice in a higher-rate world.

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by analysts is $114.49, which is $15.58 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PM was 3.74M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stock saw an increase of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.65% and a quarterly increase of -1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for Philip Morris International Inc (PM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for PM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PM Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.49. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc saw -6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc, valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc, sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.