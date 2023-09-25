Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 14.98. However, the company has seen a -0.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Prior to August 31, 2023, my Readers mentioned 37 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: PFE, PBR, O, T, BRSP, BTI, PRB.A, VOD, WBA, and MITT, averaged 48.7% net gains from reader data collected 8/18/23. Ten analyst-target-augured August TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: MMM, KHC, BRSP, T, O, PFE, BTI, VOD, WBA, & MITT boasting a 46.54% average target price upside estimate.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBR is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PBR is $16.15, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on September 25, 2023 was 20.33M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stock saw an increase of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.71% and a quarterly increase of 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21.20 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PBR Trading at 6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.82. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 45.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 38.88, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.