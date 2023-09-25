On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock: A -8.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has gone down by -11.22% for the week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month and a -12.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.73% for ONON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.58% for ONON’s stock, with a -1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ONON is $31.48, which is $9.54 above the current price. The public float for ONON is 185.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on September 25, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has plunge by -4.29relation to previous closing price of 28.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that This article provides short summaries of the three companies that we believe have meaningful upside catalysts in the next 2-3 years. On Running has a long growth runway ahead, reminding us of Lululemon five years ago. There has been a noticeable shift in behavior with consumers willing to pay for quality eggs, and Vital Farms is the category leader.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at -16.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.31. In addition, On Holding AG saw 56.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.