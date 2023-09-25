The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Ohmyhome Ltd’s (OMH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, OMH stock has gone up by 41.53%, with a monthly gain of 43.09% and a quarterly plunge of -40.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.33% for Ohmyhome Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.70% for OMH’s stock, with a -41.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 6.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On September 25, 2023, the average trading volume of OMH was 112.23K shares.

OMH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) has jumped by 24.52 compared to previous close of 2.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 41.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH, “Ohmyhome”), a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes, is pleased to announce its participation at the following upcoming investor events:

OMH Trading at 14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares surge +50.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +41.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.80. In addition, Ohmyhome Ltd saw -35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -45.99 for the present operating margin
  • +28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Ltd stands at -43.46. The total capital return value is set at -453.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -509.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

